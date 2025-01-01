Gilmer County Christian Academy
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Gilmer County Christian Academy

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Gilmer County Christian Academy

Our mission

Gilmer County Christian Academy is committed to providing a Christ-centered education that fosters both academic excellence and spiritual growth in every student. We partner with families to equip students with strong moral character, critical thinking skills, and a biblical foundation that prepares them for lifelong success and service.


“Training up children in the way they should go through Christ-centered, academic excellence.”

More ways to support us
GCCA Store
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GCCA Store
Welcome to the GCCA Store. Every purchase helps Gilmer County Christian Academy provide a Christ-centered education, supporting curriculum, classroom supplies, and enrichment opportunities for our students.When you shop here, you partner with our school community as we nurture students both academically and spiritually. Thank you for supporting GCCA and the families we serve.
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Donate to Make a Difference
Donation
Donate to Make a Difference
At Gilmer County Christian Academy, we believe that lasting change begins with Christ through people like you. Your generosity helps our students grow in faith, knowledge, and character in a truly Christ-centered environment. Every gift, every prayer, and every act of service helps us equip the next generation to live boldly for Jesus and share His love with the world. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar directly supports students, curriculum, student supplies, safe and welcoming classrooms, and enriching activities—all designed to nurture spiritual growth and deepen students’ understanding of God’s Word.Share: Spread the Word by sharing our campaign with friends, family, and on social media—your voice helps amplify the impact of our mission.Volunteer: Your time and talents can make a lasting impact in the lives of students, helping guide them in faith and learning.We rejoice in your faithful partnership as we nurture our students in the love and knowledge of our Savior. Your support is a blessing beyond measure, and together we labor to raise up a generation rooted in Christ and steadfast in His Word.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/gcchristianschool/

Contact information

[email protected]

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