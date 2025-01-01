Donation

Donate to Make a Difference

At Gilmer County Christian Academy, we believe that lasting change begins with Christ through people like you. Your generosity helps our students grow in faith, knowledge, and character in a truly Christ-centered environment. Every gift, every prayer, and every act of service helps us equip the next generation to live boldly for Jesus and share His love with the world. How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar directly supports students, curriculum, student supplies, safe and welcoming classrooms, and enriching activities—all designed to nurture spiritual growth and deepen students’ understanding of God’s Word.Share: Spread the Word by sharing our campaign with friends, family, and on social media—your voice helps amplify the impact of our mission.Volunteer: Your time and talents can make a lasting impact in the lives of students, helping guide them in faith and learning.We rejoice in your faithful partnership as we nurture our students in the love and knowledge of our Savior. Your support is a blessing beyond measure, and together we labor to raise up a generation rooted in Christ and steadfast in His Word.