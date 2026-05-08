Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Inc
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Our mission
Girl Scouts of Central Maryland empowers girls through leadership development, community service, and outdoor experiences. We foster confidence, courage, and character, helping girls to become strong, independent leaders in their communities.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Service Unit 684 Girl Scout Day Camp
Jul 27, 9:00 AM - Jul 31, 4:00 PM EDT
17036 Pretty Boy Dam Rd, Parkton, MD 21120, USA
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Our website
https://www.gscm.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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