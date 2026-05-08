Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Inc

Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Inc

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Our mission

Girl Scouts of Central Maryland empowers girls through leadership development, community service, and outdoor experiences. We foster confidence, courage, and character, helping girls to become strong, independent leaders in their communities.
Events
Events
Service Unit 684 Girl Scout Day Camp
Event
Service Unit 684 Girl Scout Day Camp
Jul 27, 9:00 AM - Jul 31, 4:00 PM EDT
17036 Pretty Boy Dam Rd, Parkton, MD 21120, USA
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Our website

https://www.gscm.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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