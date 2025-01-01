Girl Scouts Of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana

Girl Scouts Of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana

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Our mission

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana empowers girls through leadership programs, community service, and skill development, fostering courage, confidence, and character to make the world a better place.
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Girl Scouts Troop 55906 Cookie Sale
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Girl Scouts Troop 55906 Cookie Sale
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Help Troop 55906 get to London and Paris!
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Our website

https://girlscoutsgcnwi.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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