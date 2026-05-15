Girl Scouts Troop 1278
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Girl Scouts Troop 1278
Our mission
Girl Scouts Troop 1278 empowers girls through hands-on experiences, leadership development, and community service. They foster confidence and skills in young girls, preparing them for a lifetime of adventure and leadership.
Past events
Past events
Event
Yogi Bear Camping Trip
May 15, 4:00 PM - May 17, 10:00 AM EDT
20 Shoestring Rd, Carver, MA 02330, USA
Event
RI Riddle Room
Mar 26, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1150 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886, USA
Our website
https://gssne.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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