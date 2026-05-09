Girls And Boys Of Destiny Foundation
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Our mission
Girls And Boys Of Destiny Foundation empowers youth by building confidence, leadership, and presentation skills through engaging events like the Fashion Extravaganza, while honoring outstanding parents and alleviating financial burdens for families.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual Gala
May 9, 4:00 - 8:00 PM MST
7716 West Encinas Ln
More ways to support us
Donation
Saddle Up For Success
$411 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Runway With Purpose
$0 of $6,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://girlsandboysofdestinyfoundation.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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