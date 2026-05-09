Girls And Boys Of Destiny Foundation

Girls And Boys Of Destiny Foundation

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Our mission

Girls And Boys Of Destiny Foundation empowers youth by building confidence, leadership, and presentation skills through engaging events like the Fashion Extravaganza, while honoring outstanding parents and alleviating financial burdens for families.
Past events
Past events
Annual Gala
Event
Annual Gala
May 9, 4:00 - 8:00 PM MST
7716 West Encinas Ln
More ways to support us
Saddle Up For Success
Donation
Saddle Up For Success
$411 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Runway With Purpose
Donation
Runway With Purpose
$0 of $6,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://girlsandboysofdestinyfoundation.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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