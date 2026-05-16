Girls Do the Work
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Our mission
Girls Do the Work empowers young women through hands-on service projects and community engagement, fostering leadership and resilience while supporting local initiatives and animal rescue efforts.
Past events
Past events
Event
Pilates + Puppies — Vendor Booth
May 16, 8:30 - 12:00 PM MDT
2601 Constitution Blvd, Across from Carlos Tires, 2660 W 2590 S, West Valley City, UT 84119, USA
Event
Pilates & Puppies
May 16 - May 16
| 2 dates & times
2660 W 2590 S, West Valley City, UT 84119, USA
Our website
https://www.girlsdothework.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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