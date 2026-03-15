Girly Shop Teacher Foundation

Girly Shop Teacher Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

The Girly Shop Teacher Foundation empowers individuals through storytelling and education in trades, celebrating skills and confidence-building. Their mission is to inspire and motivate communities to embrace creativity and craftsmanship in everyday life.
Past events
Past events
Love Letters to My Tool Box a One Woman Show
Event
Love Letters to My Tool Box a One Woman Show
Mar 14, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
2539 Balomede Ave, Lancaster, TX 75134, USA
Cigars and Sawdust
Event
Cigars and Sawdust
Mar 19, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
Cigar Jungle 14150 Trinity Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76155
More ways to support us
Capital Fund
Donation
Capital Fund
$1,020 of $10,000,000 goal
Donate today
Girly Shop Teacher Foundation's Shop
Shop
Girly Shop Teacher Foundation's Shop
Welcome to the Girly Shop Teacher Foundation's Shop, your go-to resource hub for educators. Discover materials designed to inspire creativity and engagement in the classroom. Each purchase supports our mission to empower elementary school teachers, building a vibrant community of passionate educators.Access quality teaching materialsSupport teacher collaborationFoster professional growthTogether, we're creating a nurturing space for teachers who care deeply about making learning a joyful experience. Explore our shop and join this supportive community.
View shop

Our website

https://girlyshopteacher.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by