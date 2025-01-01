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Jessica's Fight

Jessica is only 33 years old, and yet she’s been asked to face a battle no one is ever prepared for. When she heard the words “you have breast cancer,” her world changed in an instant — but so did ours. Because Jessica isn’t fighting this alone. She has an army behind her, and every one of us is determined to lift her up, stand beside her, and remind her that her fight is our fight.This fundraiser was created out of love, hope, and the belief that community can carry someone through even the darkest moments. Every shirt purchased is more than just fabric — it’s a symbol of strength, solidarity, and the promise that Jessica will never walk this road without support. 100% of the profit goes directly to Jessica and her family, helping ease the heavy financial weight that comes with treatment, travel, and time away from work.If you need your order shipped, please remember to add the shipping option to your cart. One shipping charge covers up to 4 shirts. Order window is open for 3 weeks. Once closed, shirts will be produced.For those who want to help in another way, there is also a donation button where you can give any amount — with or without buying a shirt. You may see “Giveback King” listed, but please know this is simply the nonprofit we’re using to host the fundraiser through Zeffy. Every single donation goes straight to Jessica and her family.Thank you for showing up for her. Thank you for believing in her strength. And thank you for helping us surround Jessica with the love, support, and courage she needs as she takes on this fight.