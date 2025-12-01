Glenwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorp
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Glenwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorp

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Glenwood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization Incorp

Our mission

The Glenwood Elementary PTO fosters community engagement by organizing fundraisers and events to enhance and benefit the educational experience for students and families while promoting a supportive school environment.
Events
Events
Glenwood PTO's Spring Concert V.I.P. Raffle
Raffle
Glenwood PTO's Spring Concert V.I.P. Raffle
May 22, 12:00 AM - Jun 7, 11:59 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
5th Grade Celebration 2025-2026 donation
Donation
5th Grade Celebration 2025-2026 donation
Donate today
General Donation to the Glenwood PTO
Donation
General Donation to the Glenwood PTO
$165 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Glenwood Merch - Spring 2026 Sale -
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Glenwood Merch - Spring 2026 Sale -
Show your Glenwood Pride by purchasing some Spring Spirit Wear!*Grab them before this years field trips* There are many options: t-shirts, long sleeved shirts, crewneck sweaters, hooded sweaters, beanie hats, and beach towels! The hat is perfect for keeping you warm during chilly days of Spring, and the beach towel will help dry you off after the pool or beach this Summer! All proceeds support the Glenwood PTO in providing money for field trips, class supplies, staff appreciation, activities, and events for our children. Thank you for your support!Order deadline is April 17th. Zeffy is our preferred payment method! You may also submit cash or check for payment.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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