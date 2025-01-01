Global Albanians Foundation
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Global Albanians Foundation

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Global Albanians Foundation

Our mission

The Global Albanians Foundation empowers the Albanian diaspora through education, cultural preservation, and community development, fostering connections and opportunities for Albanians worldwide.
Events
Events
Roots that Unite Us!
Event
Roots that Unite Us!
Jun 10, 7:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
603 W 44th St 3rd floor, New York, NY 10036, USA
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More ways to support us
Roots Unite Us!
Donation
Roots Unite Us!
$0 of $150,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Korcaret Ndhimojme Korcaret: The Korce Community Foundation
$47,503 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Event
OriginAL 2026 Application Fee
To complete your OriginAL 2026 application, a non-refundable $10 processing fee is required. This fee helps support the administrative and operational costs of reviewing applications.Your application will not be considered submitted without completing this step.After payment, you will receive a confirmation email. Please ensure you use the same email address as in your application form.Thank you for applying to OriginAL – we look forward to reviewing your application!
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Our website

https://globalalbanians.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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