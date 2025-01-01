Global Albanians Foundation

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OriginAL 2026 Application Fee

To complete your OriginAL 2026 application, a non-refundable $10 processing fee is required. This fee helps support the administrative and operational costs of reviewing applications.Your application will not be considered submitted without completing this step.After payment, you will receive a confirmation email. Please ensure you use the same email address as in your application form.Thank you for applying to OriginAL – we look forward to reviewing your application!