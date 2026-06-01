Global Connections Of Bowling Green Ohio Inc
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Global Connections Of Bowling Green Ohio Inc
Our mission
Global Connections of Bowling Green fosters cultural understanding by supporting international students through resources, community engagement, and educational programs, promoting inclusivity and global awareness in the local community.
Events
Events
Event
Toledo Zoo Trip
Jun 27, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
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Our website
https://www.globalconnectionsbowlinggreen.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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