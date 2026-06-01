Global Connections Of Bowling Green Ohio Inc
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Global Connections Of Bowling Green Ohio Inc

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Global Connections Of Bowling Green Ohio Inc

Our mission

Global Connections of Bowling Green fosters cultural understanding by supporting international students through resources, community engagement, and educational programs, promoting inclusivity and global awareness in the local community.
Events
Events
Toledo Zoo Trip
Event
Toledo Zoo Trip
Jun 27, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.globalconnectionsbowlinggreen.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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