Global Pregnancy Collaboration Inc

Global Pregnancy Collaboration Inc

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Our mission

Global Pregnancy Collaboration Inc aims to improve maternal and newborn health globally by fostering collaboration among researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to share knowledge and best practices for effective pregnancy care.
Events
Events
Event
2026 CoLab registration
Sep 27, 4:00 PM - Sep 30, 5:00 PM GMT+1
Oriel College
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More ways to support us
Global Pregnancy Collaboration Annual Membership 2026
Membership
Global Pregnancy Collaboration Annual Membership 2026
Please note: Membership dues are due by April 15. Annual Membership fees:● High income countries: $200 (USD)● LMIC: $75 (USD) (free for first year of membership)Membership benefits:● Discount on annual meeting registration● Opportunities to participate in CoLab led position papers● Posting of accomplishments to CoLab LinkedIn pageIn the event of non-payment of dues:● Ineligible to attend the annual meeting● Removed from CoLab mailing lists and committee membership● Will require a new application and approval vote to re-join the organization
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CoLab donations
Donation
CoLab donations
Please use this link to provide general donations to CoLab. In the notes section, please indicate if the donation is for a specific purpose.
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Our website

https://pregnancycolab.tghn.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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