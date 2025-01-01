Global Pregnancy Collaboration Inc

Membership

Global Pregnancy Collaboration Annual Membership 2026

Please note: Membership dues are due by April 15. Annual Membership fees:● High income countries: $200 (USD)● LMIC: $75 (USD) (free for first year of membership)Membership benefits:● Discount on annual meeting registration● Opportunities to participate in CoLab led position papers● Posting of accomplishments to CoLab LinkedIn pageIn the event of non-payment of dues:● Ineligible to attend the annual meeting● Removed from CoLab mailing lists and committee membership● Will require a new application and approval vote to re-join the organization