Membership

Glory Bound Rescue Ranch's Sponsorship

Your sponsorship helps abused, neglected, and abandoned animals find safety at Glory Bound Rescue Ranch. 🐾 Every dollar you give provides rescue, medical care, rehabilitation, and essentials like feed, hay, and secure shelter. Pick a sponsorship level that works for you and know you’re supporting real animals with real second-chance stories. ❤️ $50 = Bronze sponsorship includes a certificate with your animal’s photo and regular updates on their journey. $100 = Silver sponsorship includes everything in Bronze plus a gift. $200 = Gold sponsorship includes everything in Silver plus a Glory Bound Rescue Ranch T-shirt.