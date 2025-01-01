God`s Harvest Church
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God`s Harvest Church
Our mission
God's Harvest Church is dedicated to serving the community through outreach events, fostering hope and support for those in need. Their mission is to spread love and compassion, making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families.
More ways to support us
Donation
Harvest Time!
$2,129 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://facebook.com/godsharvestchurch
Contact information
[email protected]
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