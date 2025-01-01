God`s Harvest Church
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God`s Harvest Church

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God`s Harvest Church

Our mission

God's Harvest Church is dedicated to serving the community through outreach events, fostering hope and support for those in need. Their mission is to spread love and compassion, making a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families.
More ways to support us
Harvest Time!
Donation
Harvest Time!
$2,129 of $30,000 goal
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Our website

https://facebook.com/godsharvestchurch

Contact information

[email protected]
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