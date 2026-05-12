Godsfield
Subscribe
Donate
Godsfield
Our mission
Godsfield empowers local churches in Richland County to create an inviting atmosphere for the community to engage with the Gospel. Through events and initiatives, they foster spiritual growth and outreach, inviting all to respond to God's message.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
EQUIPPED to GO (June 17 | Fusion Church)
Jun 17, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
220 Industrial Dr, Lexington, OH 44904, USA
Get your tickets
Event
EQUIPPED to GO (July 11 | Mansfield Library)
Jul 11, 10:00 - 12:00 PM EDT
43 W 3rd St, Mansfield, OH 44903, USA
Get your tickets
Event
Festival of Hope Event Registration
Aug 22, 3:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
400 Crall Rd E, Mansfield, OH 44903, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
National Day of Prayer
$2,676 of $2,500 goal
Donate today
Donation
Festival of Hope
$2,960 of $60,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.godsfield.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by