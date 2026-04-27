Golden Gate Australian Football League

Donation

Make Golden Gate Great - Season 2026 Donations

Your tax deductible donations help secure the future of our great sporting club and social community. We are proud to be one of the most successful Australian Rules Football Leagues in the United States. How your donation helps?Growth and expansion of our training and games within the San Francisco Bay Area. Recruitment of new players, development of youth programs, and participation in local community sporting and social events. Resources and FacilitiesField rentals, footballs, game day equipment, and team uniforms. Player SupportSupport for individual travel expenses and discount fees for student players. Thank you for supporting the GGAFL. Yours in appreciation,Loren DawesPresident of the GGAFL