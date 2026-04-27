Golden Gate Australian Football League
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Golden Gate Australian Football League

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Golden Gate Australian Football League

Our mission

The Golden Gate Australian Football League promotes our shared passion for Australian football in the Bay Area. We organize local games, training, and interstate competitions, fostering community engagement, great mates, and a love for the sport.
Events
Events
Roos Jumper Auction
Auction
Roos Jumper Auction
May 31, 8:00 PM PDT
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More ways to support us
Donation
Make Golden Gate Great - Season 2026 Donations
Your tax deductible donations help secure the future of our great sporting club and social community. We are proud to be one of the most successful Australian Rules Football Leagues in the United States. How your donation helps?Growth and expansion of our training and games within the San Francisco Bay Area. Recruitment of new players, development of youth programs, and participation in local community sporting and social events. Resources and FacilitiesField rentals, footballs, game day equipment, and team uniforms. Player SupportSupport for individual travel expenses and discount fees for student players. Thank you for supporting the GGAFL. Yours in appreciation,Loren DawesPresident of the GGAFL
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GGAFL Merch Shop
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GGAFL Merch Shop
Looking for all the best GGAFL merch? Here ya go!
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Our website

https://www.ggafl.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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