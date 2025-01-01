Good Shepherd Catholic Parish Hope Mills NC
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Our mission
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish in Hope Mills, NC, fosters spiritual growth and community through worship, education, and outreach, aiming to ignite, equip, and empower individuals in their faith journey while promoting healing and support for all.
Events
Events
Event
FAMILY AND HEALING RETREAT
Jun 19 - Jun 20
| 2 dates & times
5050 Oak St, Hope Mills, NC 28348, USA
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Our website
https://good-shepherd-church.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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