GPS Event Foundation Inc.
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GPS Event Foundation Inc.

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GPS Event Foundation Inc.

Our mission

GPS Event Foundation Inc is an equity-driven nonprofit providing gap funding to help students, especially first-generation, cover hidden college costs and meet basic needs so they can persist and succeed.
Past events
Past events
Kentucky Derby Fundraiser
Event
Kentucky Derby Fundraiser
May 2, 4:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1 S Union St, Lawrence, MA 01843, USA
GPS Event Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
Auction
GPS Event Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
May 2, 7:55 PM EDT
1 S Union St, Lawrence, MA 01843, USA
More ways to support us
GPS Event Foundation Inc. Kentucky Dery Merchandise
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GPS Event Foundation Inc. Kentucky Dery Merchandise
Add a little extra tradition and impact to your Derby experience by purchasing a commemorative Mint Julep cup. This classic keepsake is more than just a stylish way to enjoy the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby - it's a meaningful way to deepen your support for our cause while celebrating in true Derby fashion.Your Mint Julep cup will be waiting for you at the registration desk when you arrive, ready to be filled and enjoyed throughout the event. Quantities are limited, so don't miss your chance to take home a timeless piece of the celebration while helping make a difference in our community.
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GPS Event Foundation: Gap Funding Challenge
Donation
GPS Event Foundation: Gap Funding Challenge
$870 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]
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