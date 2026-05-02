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GPS Event Foundation Inc. Kentucky Dery Merchandise

Add a little extra tradition and impact to your Derby experience by purchasing a commemorative Mint Julep cup. This classic keepsake is more than just a stylish way to enjoy the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby - it's a meaningful way to deepen your support for our cause while celebrating in true Derby fashion.Your Mint Julep cup will be waiting for you at the registration desk when you arrive, ready to be filled and enjoyed throughout the event. Quantities are limited, so don't miss your chance to take home a timeless piece of the celebration while helping make a difference in our community.