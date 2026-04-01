Graham Equestrian Center
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Graham Equestrian Center

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Graham Equestrian Center

Our mission

Graham Equestrian Center is a nonprofit organization that promotes the joy of horses to a diverse community, regardless of income or ability, through riding and horsemanship activities, while preserving the open space of Gunpowder Falls State Park.
Past events
Past events
Horseshoe & Candy Hunt Raffle 2026
Raffle
Horseshoe & Candy Hunt Raffle 2026
Apr 1, 4:00 PM - Apr 25, 7:00 PM EDT
Springtime Pop Up Raffle!
Raffle
Springtime Pop Up Raffle!
Mar 25, 7:00 AM - Apr 6, 9:00 PM EDT
Event
Horseshoe & Candy Hunt 2026
Apr 1, 5:00 - 6:30 PM EDT
Graham Equestrian Center, 10301 Harford Road, Glen Arm
GEC Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Event
GEC Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Oct 26, 10:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
10301 Harford Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057, USA
Quarantine Fundraising Raffle 2025
Raffle
Quarantine Fundraising Raffle 2025
Sep 6, 8:00 - 8:05 AM EDT
Wine and Paint
Event
Wine and Paint
Aug 6, 6:30 - 8:30 PM EDT
10301 Harford Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057, USA
2025 Jumper Show 1
Event
2025 Jumper Show 1
Jun 22, 9:00 PM - Jun 23, 8:00 PM EDT
10301 Harford Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057, USA
Wine & Ride
Event
Wine & Ride
May 10, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
10301 Harford Rd, Glen Arm, MD 21057, USA
Event
Horseshoe & Candy Hunt
Apr 9, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Graham Equestrian Center, 10301 Harford Road, Glen Arm
More ways to support us
Graham Equestrian Center's Sustaining Donors
Membership
Graham Equestrian Center's Sustaining Donors
2026 is GEC's 25th AnniversaryGraham Equestrian Center's sustaining donors support the center directly and supports our mission as a nonprofit educational organization that promotes the joy of horses to a diverse community, regardless of income or ability, through riding and therapeutic horsemanship activities, while preserving the open space of Gunpowder Falls State Park.. Your donations assure that the facility and our programming can continue for another 25 years!Sustaining donors will be recognized on our social media platforms, our website as well as future printed materials. Donors can also expect to receive GEC swag!Your donations are tax deductible, GEC's TIN is 52-2326122. Donations made through this platform will automatically have tax documents delivered via email.*Please note that donations through this campaign are unrestricted, if you want your donation to apply strictly to the Scholarship Fund or the Indoor Arena Fund, please visit our donation page to find those options here.*
View membership
GEC Scholarship Fund
Donation
GEC Scholarship Fund
Your gift to the GEC Scholarship Fund opens the barn door a little wider. 🐴You help kids, teens, and adults who couldn’t otherwise afford lessons experience safe, welcoming time with horses.Scholarship support covers:Riding lessons that build confidence and teamwork 🏇Hands-on horse care and barn educationInclusive programs where every rider feels they belongGive today to keep our farm a place where cost never stands between a rider and a horse.Donations through this campaign are restricted specifically for use by the Scholarship Fund.
Donate today
Lesson tack fundraiser
Donation
Lesson tack fundraiser
$225 of $2,500 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://grahameq.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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