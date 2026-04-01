Membership

Graham Equestrian Center's Sustaining Donors

2026 is GEC's 25th AnniversaryGraham Equestrian Center's sustaining donors support the center directly and supports our mission as a nonprofit educational organization that promotes the joy of horses to a diverse community, regardless of income or ability, through riding and therapeutic horsemanship activities, while preserving the open space of Gunpowder Falls State Park.. Your donations assure that the facility and our programming can continue for another 25 years!Sustaining donors will be recognized on our social media platforms, our website as well as future printed materials. Donors can also expect to receive GEC swag!Your donations are tax deductible, GEC's TIN is 52-2326122. Donations made through this platform will automatically have tax documents delivered via email.*Please note that donations through this campaign are unrestricted, if you want your donation to apply strictly to the Scholarship Fund or the Indoor Arena Fund, please visit our donation page to find those options here.*