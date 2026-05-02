Grandparent Involved from the Start (GIFTS)
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Grandparent Involved from the Start (GIFTS)
Our mission
GIFTS empowers grandparents to actively engage in their grandchildren's lives, fostering strong family bonds and community connections. We strive to create a compassionate environment where wisdom and love flourish across generations.
Past events
Past events
Event
Women of Wisdom Grandmother's Appreciation
May 2, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
200 Gibson St, Steelton, PA 17113, USA
Our website
https://www.giftsgivelife.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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