Greater Danbury Unites for Immigrants

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Stand With Immigrant Families

Danbury Unites for Immigrants (DUFI) is a grassroots organization dedicated to protecting, supporting, and empowering immigrant families in the Greater Danbury community. We are 100% volunteer-run.Join us in standing with our immigrant community. Immigrants are neighbors, students, business owners, and friends who are part of our everyday lives. Together, we build safety. We build power. We build a community where every family can thrive.What we do:Community Education And PreparednessWe empower immigrant families and communities by equipping them with knowledge, tools, and emergency plans to protect themselves when encountering ICE. We distribute know your rights information and visit churches, community groups, businesses, and schools. Our workshops, clinics, and direct support ensure individuals and families are prepared — before crisis strikes. We offer Family preparedness clinics to guide families on what to do if a parent or caretaker is detained by ICE and Know-your-rights workshops to equip community members of their rights when interacting with ICE.Mutual Aid SupportCourt accompaniment: Courts are a hotspot of ICE abductions. We accompany individuals to state and immigration court: reducing fear, providing moral support, and keeping community members safe. Assistance after an ICE abduction: We support detained individuals and their families in the aftermath of an ICE abduction by providing connections to legal assistance, individual guidance companionship, emotional support, connections to resources, and practice support rides and groceries. Volunteer training: We host regular trainings and meetings to prepare allies to join us in the work, expanding our presence in the street and engaging hundreds of volunteers. We provide trainings on how to what to do in the presence of ICE, and how to support immigrant communities members.Stopping ICE ActivityRapid response: Our community safety mobile teams keep neighborhoods informed of ICE presence. We respond to calls of ICE presence in the Greater Danbury Area, document interactions and alert community members of ICE presence by distributing whistles and Know Your Rights cards. Our presence has diminished the number of individuals taken by ICE and, by bearing witness to these takings, they are being done in a less violent manner.Community Helpline: Through our hotline, undocumented and documented residents can report ICE activity and abductions. Families can speak with a volunteer to get assistance in locating detained loved ones and get connected to community resources.