Donation

Greater United Faith Apostolic Church Youth Center

At Greater United Faith Apostolic Church Youth Center (GUFACYC), our journey began with a vision to uplift, educate, and empower the youth of Long Beach. Guided by faith and fueled by compassion, we are committed to creating safe spaces where young people can discover their purpose, develop their gifts, and dream without limits.Through mentorship, creative arts, education, and community engagement, GUFACYC stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity. Every program, every partnership, and every moment of service reflects our deep commitment to building strong foundations for a brighter tomorrow.