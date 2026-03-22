Greater United Faith Apostolic Church

Greater United Faith Apostolic Church

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Our mission

Greater United Faith Apostolic Church empowers youth through free programs promoting confidence, creativity, and emotional well-being. We provide safe spaces, meals, and quality programming for children aged 2 to 18, fostering community growth and support.
Past events
Past events
GUFACYC presents "Seeds of Faith, Fruit of the Future"
Event
GUFACYC presents "Seeds of Faith, Fruit of the Future"
Mar 21, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
6301 Myrtle Ave, Long Beach, CA 90805, USA
"Seeds of Faith, Fruit of the Future" Silent Auction
Auction
"Seeds of Faith, Fruit of the Future" Silent Auction
Mar 21, 7:45 PM PDT
More ways to support us
Greater United Faith Apostolic Church Youth Center
Donation
Greater United Faith Apostolic Church Youth Center
At Greater United Faith Apostolic Church Youth Center (GUFACYC), our journey began with a vision to uplift, educate, and empower the youth of Long Beach. Guided by faith and fueled by compassion, we are committed to creating safe spaces where young people can discover their purpose, develop their gifts, and dream without limits.Through mentorship, creative arts, education, and community engagement, GUFACYC stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity. Every program, every partnership, and every moment of service reflects our deep commitment to building strong foundations for a brighter tomorrow.
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Our website

https://greaterunitedfaithnonprofit.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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