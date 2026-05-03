Green Aid Medical Marijuana Legal Defense & Education Fund Inc

Green Aid advocates for the legalization of cannabis and psilocybin, empowering communities through education and legal defense. They aim to amplify voices in the movement for healing and reform, ensuring access to alternative therapies for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
54th Annual Cannabis Parade and Million Mushroom March After-Party
May 2, 7:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
177 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
GLOBAL MILLION MUSHROOM MARCH and the 54th annual NYC Pot Parade