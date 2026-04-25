Green Grove Parent Teacher Association

Green Grove Parent Teacher Association

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Our mission

The Green Grove PTA enhances student education by fostering community involvement, organizing events, and fundraising to support school programs and resources, ensuring every child has access to a quality learning environment.
Past events
Past events
Green Grove PTA Gift Auction
Event
Green Grove PTA Gift Auction
Apr 25, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Boathouse Bar & Grill, 1309 Main St, Belmar
Bingo
Event
Bingo
Feb 28, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EST
3409 W Bangs Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753
More ways to support us
Shop
Shirts For Field Day on June 5
Sales for Field Day shirts are now closed. We will have a limited amount of shirts available the day of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis.
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Our website

https://greengrovepta.givebacks.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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