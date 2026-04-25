Green Grove Parent Teacher Association

The Green Grove PTA enhances student education by fostering community involvement, organizing events, and fundraising to support school programs and resources, ensuring every child has access to a quality learning environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
Green Grove PTA Gift Auction
Apr 25, 3:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
Boathouse Bar & Grill, 1309 Main St, Belmar
Event
Bingo
Feb 28, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EST
3409 W Bangs Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753
More ways to support us
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Shirts For Field Day on June 5
Sales for Field Day shirts are now closed. We will have a limited amount of shirts available the day of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis.