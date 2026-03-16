Green Heart Tribe Inc

Green Heart Tribe Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

Green Heart Tribe Inc enhances the beauty of Vero Beach's Barrier Island through community engagement and environmental stewardship, promoting sustainable practices and fostering a love for nature among residents and visitors.
Past events
Past events
Vero In Bloom "Hats in the Garden" Luncheon 2026
Event
Vero In Bloom "Hats in the Garden" Luncheon 2026
Mar 16, 11:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
350 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32962, USA

Our website

https://www.greenhearttribe.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by