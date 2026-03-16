Green Heart Tribe Inc
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Our mission
Green Heart Tribe Inc enhances the beauty of Vero Beach's Barrier Island through community engagement and environmental stewardship, promoting sustainable practices and fostering a love for nature among residents and visitors.
Past events
Past events
Event
Vero In Bloom "Hats in the Garden" Luncheon 2026
Mar 16, 11:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
350 US-1, Vero Beach, FL 32962, USA
Our website
https://www.greenhearttribe.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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