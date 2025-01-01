Greenfield Main Street, Inc

Greenfield Main Street, Inc

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Our mission

Greenfield Main Street, Inc. revitalizes downtown Greenfield by promoting local businesses, enhancing community engagement, and organizing events like the Chocolate Walk to foster a vibrant, thriving local economy and community spirit.
Events
Events
Community Exchange - Greenfield Main Street, Inc
Event
Community Exchange - Greenfield Main Street, Inc
Jul 10, 8:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
240 W Mill St, Greenfield, IN 46140, USA
Get your tickets
17th Annual Chocolate Walk
Event
17th Annual Chocolate Walk
Aug 7, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
122 W Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.greenfieldmainstreet.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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