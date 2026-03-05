Greenwood Cheer Perfomance Team Supporters

Greenwood Cheer Perfomance Team Supporters

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Our mission

Greenwood Cheer Performance Team Supporters enhance youth cheerleading by providing resources for practice wear, camp fees, and coaching. They aim to foster teamwork, skill development, and a love for cheer in a supportive environment.
Past events
Past events
Greenwood Performance Team Registration
Event
Greenwood Performance Team Registration
Mar 5, 4:00 PM - Mar 31, 8:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Support the Greenwood Performance Cheer Team
Donation
Support the Greenwood Performance Cheer Team
Thank you for your interest in supporting the Greenwood Performance Cheer team- we truly appreciate your generosity. This year, our goal is to raise funds to help offset essential program expenses, including uniforms, summer camp, insurance, and performance opportunities with the Rockhounds. We also hope to host an end-of-year banquet to celebrate our teams' accomplishments and to provide the Greenwood High School cheerleaders with a donation to say thank you for their support and help throughout the season.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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