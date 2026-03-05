Greenwood Cheer Perfomance Team Supporters

Donation

Support the Greenwood Performance Cheer Team

Thank you for your interest in supporting the Greenwood Performance Cheer team- we truly appreciate your generosity. This year, our goal is to raise funds to help offset essential program expenses, including uniforms, summer camp, insurance, and performance opportunities with the Rockhounds. We also hope to host an end-of-year banquet to celebrate our teams' accomplishments and to provide the Greenwood High School cheerleaders with a donation to say thank you for their support and help throughout the season.