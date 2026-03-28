Grimes Foundation Inc
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Our mission
Grimes Foundation Inc supports K-12 students in Carroll County Schools by providing essential food, clothing, and hygiene products. Their mission is to bridge gaps in student needs, ensuring every child has the resources to thrive.
Past events
Past events
Event
Hop into Spring 5K 2026 Sponsors
Mar 28, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
500 Believers Way Carrollton, GA 30117
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565723744351
Contact information
[email protected]
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