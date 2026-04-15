Grizzly Cubs Parents Club

Grizzly Cubs Parents Club

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Our mission

Grizzly Cubs Parents Club fosters community engagement and support for families, enhancing the educational experience of children through fundraising events and activities that promote school spirit and family involvement.
Past events
Past events
Nacho Feed Raffle Baskets
Raffle
Nacho Feed Raffle Baskets
Apr 15, 9:00 AM - Apr 22, 8:00 PM PDT
Daddy Daughter Raffle Basket
Raffle
Daddy Daughter Raffle Basket
Feb 23, 4:00 PM - Feb 28, 8:00 PM PST
Open House Nacho Feed
Event
Open House Nacho Feed
May 28, 5:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Loyalton Elementary School Beckwith Rd, Loyalton, CA 96118, USA
Fall Family Tailgate Fundraiser
Event
Fall Family Tailgate Fundraiser
Nov 17, 12:30 - 4:30 PM PST
510 Longhorn Dr, Loyalton, CA 96118

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/grizzlycubsparentsclub

Contact information

[email protected]
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