Grizzly Cubs Parents Club fosters community engagement and support for families, enhancing the educational experience of children through fundraising events and activities that promote school spirit and family involvement.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Nacho Feed Raffle Baskets
Apr 15, 9:00 AM - Apr 22, 8:00 PM PDT
Raffle
Daddy Daughter Raffle Basket
Feb 23, 4:00 PM - Feb 28, 8:00 PM PST
Event
Open House Nacho Feed
May 28, 5:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Loyalton Elementary School Beckwith Rd, Loyalton, CA 96118, USA