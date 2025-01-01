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Graduation Signs for GWHS, WCC, and WCTC

Welcome to the GWHS After Prom Shop 🎉Every purchase helps create a safe, fun, and inclusive post-prom night, where George Wythe High School students can celebrate together under one roof. Many thanks to Ghost Printing for their designs, and their hard work to get these signs printed after order. How your purchase helps:Covers entertainment, games, food, and prizes students will fully enjoySupports a chaperoned, alcohol‑ and drug‑free eventBrings students, parents, and our community together for one unforgettable, safe night 🎈