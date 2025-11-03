Haitian American police Unity
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Our mission
Haitian American Police Unity fosters community engagement and support for Haitian Americans, promoting safety, unity, and empowerment through events like the Annual Gala, which funds initiatives for a compassionate society.
Events
Events
Auction
Haitian American police Unity's Silent Auction
Jul 18, 10:30 PM EDT
14619 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175, USA
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Event
Annual Gala
Jul 18, 6:00 PM - Jul 19, 12:00 AM CDT
14619 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175, USA
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Contact information
[email protected]
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