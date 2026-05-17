Haitian Association Of The Coastal South Inc
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Our mission
The Haitian Association of the Coastal South Inc. promotes Haitian culture and community engagement through events, education, and advocacy, fostering unity and pride among Haitians in the Coastal South while celebrating their rich heritage.
Past events
Past events
Event
Haitian Flag Celebration - DRAPO NIGHT
May 16, 9:00 PM - May 17, 1:00 AM EDT
120 Towne Center Dr, Pooler, GA 31322, USA
Our website
https://www.hacoastalsouth.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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