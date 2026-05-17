Haitian Association Of The Coastal South Inc

Haitian Association Of The Coastal South Inc

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Our mission

The Haitian Association of the Coastal South Inc. promotes Haitian culture and community engagement through events, education, and advocacy, fostering unity and pride among Haitians in the Coastal South while celebrating their rich heritage.
Past events
Past events
Haitian Flag Celebration - DRAPO NIGHT
Event
Haitian Flag Celebration - DRAPO NIGHT
May 16, 9:00 PM - May 17, 1:00 AM EDT
120 Towne Center Dr, Pooler, GA 31322, USA

Our website

https://www.hacoastalsouth.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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