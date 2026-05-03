Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club

Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club

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Our mission

The Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club supports local student-athletes by enhancing their sports experience through fundraising and community engagement, fostering school spirit and teamwork in the Brahma community.
Past events
Past events
2026 Brahma Sports Banquet
Event
2026 Brahma Sports Banquet
May 3, 5:00 - 7:00 PM CDT
HHS Cafeteria
More ways to support us
Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club's Memberships
Membership
Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club's Memberships
Join the Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club and stand behind every Brahma and Lady Brahma athlete. 🐮 Your membership helps provide gear, equipment, and extras that keep our teams prepared and proud to wear Hallettsville across their chests.As a member, you’re part of the team. Your support fuels game-day needs, banquets, and recognition for our student‑athletes. ⚽🏈⚾ Choose a level that fits your family, business, or alumni pride and help build a strong, visible wall of support around our athletes.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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