Membership

Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club's Memberships

Join the Hallettsville Brahma Booster Club and stand behind every Brahma and Lady Brahma athlete. 🐮 Your membership helps provide gear, equipment, and extras that keep our teams prepared and proud to wear Hallettsville across their chests.As a member, you’re part of the team. Your support fuels game-day needs, banquets, and recognition for our student‑athletes. ⚽🏈⚾ Choose a level that fits your family, business, or alumni pride and help build a strong, visible wall of support around our athletes.