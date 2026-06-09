Hamden Black History Committee
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Hamden Black History Committee
Our mission
The Hamden Black History Committee is dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich history and culture of the Black community in Hamden through education, events, and community engagement.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Annual Dinner and Karaoke Fundraiser
Jun 9, 6:00 PM - Jun 15, 8:30 PM EDT
2151 State St, Hamden, CT 06517, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to our 2027 Book Awards and Community Programs!
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Our website
https://hamdenblackhistorycommittee.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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