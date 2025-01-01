Our mission
The Sundial Initiative Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports arts and humanitarian projects. Our work spans film, art, design, education, health, food security, financial security, medicine, and access to information. Our mission is to support each other and find common understanding through the arts, collective activism, and community organizing. Our projects promote democratic principles across social, cultural, economic, and political boundaries.
Our website
https://sundialpictures.com/pages/non-profit
Contact information