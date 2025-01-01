Sundial Initiative Inc.
organization logo

Sundial Initiative Inc.

Subscribe
Donate

Sundial Initiative Inc.

Our mission

The Sundial Initiative Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports arts and humanitarian projects. Our work spans film, art, design, education, health, food security, financial security, medicine, and access to information. Our mission is to support each other and find common understanding through the arts, collective activism, and community organizing. Our projects promote democratic principles across social, cultural, economic, and political boundaries.

More ways to support us
Hampshire College Workers' Emergency Relief Fund
Donation
Hampshire College Workers' Emergency Relief Fund
$187,113 of $500,000 goal
Donate today
Help Hampshire Workers Shop
Shop
Help Hampshire Workers Shop
Your purchase supports the Hampshire College Workers’ Emergency Relief Fund. Every item you buy helps cover essentials like rent, groceries, healthcare, and transportation for workers facing sudden job loss.
View shop

Our website

https://sundialpictures.com/pages/non-profit

Contact information

[email protected]

Powered by