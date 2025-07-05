Hands Off Foundation Incorporated
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Hands Off Foundation Incorporated
Our mission
The Hands Off Foundation Inc. builds communities that refuse to tolerate sexual violence through consent education, survivor support, and innovative healing experiences like The TEAL Mobile.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
The Teal Pack Experience: A Back-to-School Wellness Event for the Whole Family
Jun 27, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
900 Dogwood Dr SE Suite A, Conyers, GA 30012, USA
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Donation
Hands Off - Healing On
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Our website
https://www.handsofffoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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