Hands Off Foundation Incorporated
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Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

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Hands Off Foundation Incorporated

Our mission

The Hands Off Foundation Inc. builds communities that refuse to tolerate sexual violence through consent education, survivor support, and innovative healing experiences like The TEAL Mobile.
Events
Events
The Teal Pack Experience: A Back-to-School Wellness Event for the Whole Family
Event
The Teal Pack Experience: A Back-to-School Wellness Event for the Whole Family
Jun 27, 11:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
900 Dogwood Dr SE Suite A, Conyers, GA 30012, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Hands Off - Healing On
Donation
Hands Off - Healing On
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Our website

https://www.handsofffoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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