Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra
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Our mission
The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra fosters community through music, offering engaging performances that blend classical and contemporary works. Their mission is to inspire creativity and connection among musicians and audiences of all ages.
Past events
Past events
Event
Only in Dreams
Feb 1, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EST
33 Hawley St, Northampton, MA 01060, USA
Our website
https://happyvalleyguitarorchestra.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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