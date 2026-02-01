Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra

Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra

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Our mission

The Happy Valley Guitar Orchestra fosters community through music, offering engaging performances that blend classical and contemporary works. Their mission is to inspire creativity and connection among musicians and audiences of all ages.
Past events
Past events
Only in Dreams
Event
Only in Dreams
Feb 1, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EST
33 Hawley St, Northampton, MA 01060, USA

Our website

https://happyvalleyguitarorchestra.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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