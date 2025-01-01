Harleysville Swim Team

Membership

2026 Harleysville Swim and Dive Team Sponsorship

On the heels of a successful 2025 season the Harleysville Stingrays Swim and Dive Team is excited to get back in the water at Harleysville Community Center Pool this season with 150+ swimmers ages 5 to 18 from the Harleysville area.As a Bux-Mont Summer Swimming and Diving League member, our team continues to function on volunteer power and sponsorship from local businesses to make each season as successful as the last. Becoming a sponsor is an excellent opportunity for your business to give back to local swimmers, divers, and their families. It also allows your business to reach a large group of people within the local and extended community. Additionally, all donations are tax-deductible (#23-1508261).Sponsor LevelsTitanium Sponsor T-Shirt Sponsor (2 Spots Available) - $1500 Everything in the Platinum Gold, Silver Levels plus:Your business logo on the back of all team t-shirts (approx. 150 swimmers and divers)Platinum Sponsor - $600Everything in the Gold and Silver Levels plus:Logo on Sponsor Banner to be present at Harleysville Community Pool all season.Table at one home meet (date/time TBD) for your staff to distribute your own promotional items / materials. Gold Sponsor - $400Everything in the Silver Level plus:Detailed announcement (advertisement) at all home meets over our sound system.Silver Sponsor - $200Company name and a link to your company’s website on our team website and Facebook page.Your company name listed in the team showcase at the Harleysville Community Pool.In-Kind Donation (NEW)An option for your business to provide a donation in the form of a gift card or gift basket to be included in our Raffle Auction taking place during the 2026 B-Champs hosted at the Harleysville Pool. This event is attended by 400+ swimmers and their families across Bucks and Montgomery County.Your company will be listed within our digital meet sheet as well as in our showcase during B-Champs. Company Name and/or Logo included at raffle tableRecognition of your company over sound system during B-ChampsNOTE: If Interested in doing a Sponsorship AND In-Kind Donation please select the sponsor level and you will have the opportunity to opt-in to the in-kind donation via a follow up email.