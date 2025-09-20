Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue

Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue

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Our mission

Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming cats in need. They provide medical care, foster support, and find loving homes, ensuring every cat receives the care and attention they deserve until they find their forever family.
Past events
Past events
Bingo Benefit for Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue
Event
Bingo Benefit for Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue
Sep 20, 10:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
31 Berlin St, Spring Grove, PA 17362, USA
Bingo Benefit
Event
Bingo Benefit
Jun 9, 1:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
1199 Porters Rd, Spring Grove, PA 17362, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to Offset TNR Expenses
Donation
Donate to Offset TNR Expenses
Your donation, no matter how small, makes a huge difference in the lives of the cats we care for. Donations help us to afford food to lure cats into traps, potty pads, spay/neuter, vaccines, unexpected vet care and treatments, and so much more!
Donate today
Kitten Season is Upon Us
Donation
Kitten Season is Upon Us
$150 of $500 goal
Donate today
Support Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue this Giving Tuesday!
Donation
Support Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue this Giving Tuesday!
Make a Difference This Giving Tuesday!At Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue, we take pride in rescuing and rehabilitating cats, ensuring they find loving forever homes. We provide our fosters with everything that they need to care for the cats that we place with them, including routine and emergency medical care. This ensures that our cats are happy and healthy when they go to their new homes. However, not all cats desire an indoor life, and we respect that! A big part of our mission is to educate the community and facilitate trap-neuter-release (TNR) of outdoor community cats. Without TNR we are just chasing our tails (pun intended). We aim to prevent new kittens from ever being born, so that the population of outdoor cats is decreased (over time), thereby lessening the immense burden on little rescues like ours. Join us this Giving Tuesday! Your contribution directly supports our rescue operations, adoption programs, and TNR efforts. Our rescue operates solely on proceeds from year-round fundraising efforts and donations from individuals like you!Your support means:A safe haven for cats in needResources for outdoor community catsHope and love for our feline friendsTogether, we can make a difference, one cat at a time.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.harlowshavencatrescue.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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