Donation

Support Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue this Giving Tuesday!

Make a Difference This Giving Tuesday!At Harlow’s Haven Cat Rescue, we take pride in rescuing and rehabilitating cats, ensuring they find loving forever homes. We provide our fosters with everything that they need to care for the cats that we place with them, including routine and emergency medical care. This ensures that our cats are happy and healthy when they go to their new homes. However, not all cats desire an indoor life, and we respect that! A big part of our mission is to educate the community and facilitate trap-neuter-release (TNR) of outdoor community cats. Without TNR we are just chasing our tails (pun intended). We aim to prevent new kittens from ever being born, so that the population of outdoor cats is decreased (over time), thereby lessening the immense burden on little rescues like ours. Join us this Giving Tuesday! Your contribution directly supports our rescue operations, adoption programs, and TNR efforts. Our rescue operates solely on proceeds from year-round fundraising efforts and donations from individuals like you!Your support means:A safe haven for cats in needResources for outdoor community catsHope and love for our feline friendsTogether, we can make a difference, one cat at a time.