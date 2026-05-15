Harmony Ridge Pto
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Our mission
Harmony Ridge PTO supports students and teachers by fostering community engagement and enhancing educational experiences through fundraising, events, and volunteer opportunities, ensuring a vibrant learning environment for all.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual End of Year Carnival!
May 15, 5:00 - 7:00 PM MDT
52 N Robertsdale St, Aurora, CO 80018, USA
Event
Let's Glow Crazy! Elementary Dance Party!
Apr 23, 5:30 - 7:30 PM MDT
52 S Robertsdale St, Aurora, CO 80018, USA
Event
Mario Kart Tournament 2026
Apr 2, 3:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
Our website
https://harmonyridge.aurorak12.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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