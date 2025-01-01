Harrison PBA Local 22 Civic Association Inc

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Harrison PBA Local 22 Police Officer Elizabeth Delacruz Memorial Challenge Coin

Memorial Challenge Coin – Officer Elizabeth DelacruzThis memorial challenge coin is dedicated to honoring the life, service of Officer Elizabeth Delacruz. A symbol of strength, courage, and unwavering commitment to her community, this coin serves as a lasting tribute to her legacy within the Harrison Police Department and our PBA Local 22 and beyond.Crafted with honor and respect, the coin represents the deep appreciation and remembrance held by her fellow officers, family, and community members whose lives she touched.All proceeds and donations will go directly to support Elizabeth’s teenage daughter, ensuring that her mother’s legacy continues to provide care, opportunity, and a brighter future.Through this tribute, we stand united in remembrance—never forgotten, always honored.-Harrison PBA Local 22