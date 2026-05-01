Hart High School Dance Team Booster Club

The Hart Dance Team is an award-winning, competitive dance team from Santa Clarita, California. The dancers on the team train intensely at school and at outside studios all year round to maintain the highest level of ability. They train in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pom, and hip-hop. Although the Hart Dance Team takes training and dance very seriously, they also enjoy planning team events, performing at school rallies and athletic events, and being involved in their community.