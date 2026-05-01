Hart High School Dance Team Booster Club
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Hart High School Dance Team Booster Club

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Hart High School Dance Team Booster Club

Our mission

The Hart Dance Team is an award-winning, competitive dance team from Santa Clarita, California. The dancers on the team train intensely at school and at outside studios all year round to maintain the highest level of ability. They train in ballet, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, pom, and hip-hop. Although the Hart Dance Team takes training and dance very seriously, they also enjoy planning team events, performing at school rallies and athletic events, and being involved in their community. 

Events
Events
Graduation Sales
Event
Graduation Sales
May 26, 3:00 - 11:00 PM PDT
Get your tickets
USA Camp Deposits and WCE Payments (Team Members Only)
Custom
USA Camp Deposits and WCE Payments (Team Members Only)
May 22, 8:00 AM - May 29, 11:59 PM PDT
Learn more
Hart Dance Team Kids Clinic 2026
Event
Hart Dance Team Kids Clinic 2026
Aug 29, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
24825 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.hartdanceteam.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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