Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
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Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Our mission

The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to public service, empowering women, and promoting social justice through community programs, education, and advocacy, fostering positive change in Hartford and beyond.
Events
Events
Spring Fling Day Party
Event
Spring Fling Day Party
May 30, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
187 Allyn St, Hartford, CT 06103, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.dsthartford.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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