Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Donate
Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Our mission
The Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is dedicated to public service, empowering women, and promoting social justice through community programs, education, and advocacy, fostering positive change in Hartford and beyond.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Spring Fling Day Party
May 30, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
187 Allyn St, Hartford, CT 06103, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.dsthartford.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by