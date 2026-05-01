Hasana (A project of Intuitive Foundation with Tax ID: 88-2381694)
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Hasana (A project of Intuitive Foundation with Tax ID: 88-2381694)
Our mission
Hasana empowers youth to create positive change through fundraising initiatives, focusing on relief efforts for those in need, particularly during Ramadan. Their mission is to foster community engagement and support for vulnerable populations.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Family Farm Day Event
May 1, 12:00 AM - May 31, 12:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Team Sign up - Ramadan Youth Challenge 2026
Dec 5, 6:00 AM - Mar 19, 11:55 PM EDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
2026 - Ramadan Youth Challenge Leadership Board
$68,676 of $115,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Palestine 5k - Fundraise Challenge
$5,923 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Hasana Operations
$3,220 of $4,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.hasana.charity/
Contact information
[email protected]
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