Hazara Cultural Forum
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Hazara Cultural Forum
Our mission
The Hazara Cultural Forum celebrates and preserves the rich heritage of the Hazara people through cultural events, music, cuisine, and storytelling, fostering community connections and resilience while honoring their history and identity.
Past events
Past events
Event
Hazara Cultural Day 2026
May 23, 5:00 - 10:00 PM MDT
7267 S 2700 W, West Jordan, UT 84084, USA
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Contact information
[email protected]
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