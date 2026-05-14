Membership

Healing Thru Rhythm's Supporter Plan

Become a Healing Thru Rhythm Supporter! Your supporter pass helps sustain the joyful, culturally inspired movement spaces that support our community’s mental, emotional, and physical well‑being.Healing Thru Rhythm has provided accessible dance fitness, stress‑relief, and community‑centered themed events that uplift, empower, and bring people together. As costs rise and demand grows, your support ensures we can continue offering high‑quality, healing‑centered experiences for everyone.As a supporter, you’ll receive:Discounts on Events - Enjoy reduced rates on events as a thank‑you for supporting our mission (Monthly & Annual Supporters Only).Invitations to Supporter‑Only Opportunities - Get early access to special events, workshops, and community wellness experiences.A Deeper Connection to the HTR Community - Stay engaged through updates, announcements, and opportunities to participate, volunteer, or simply stay connected.The Knowledge That You’re Sustaining a Healing Space - Your supporter plan helps keep our classes accessible, joyful, and rooted in cultural movement and community care.Whether you attend weekly, drop in occasionally, volunteer, or simply want to support the mission, your support keeps the rhythm alive for someone’s healing journey ❤️.