Hearts Of Kindness Foundation

Hearts Of Kindness Foundation

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Our mission

Hearts Of Kindness Foundation aims to uplift underprivileged children through acts of kindness, such as providing Easter baskets and other essential support, fostering a compassionate community where every contribution makes a difference.
Past events
Past events
5th Annual Toy Drive
Event
5th Annual Toy Drive
Dec 6, 4:00 - 10:00 PM EST
816 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Hearts Of Kindness Foundation, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.hokf.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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