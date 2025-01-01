Hearts Prepared Community Counseling Ministry Inc.

Donation

Zambia Partnership

Join us as we partner in mission in Zambia with Go Live Dare Foundation! Go Live Dare Foundation Zambia has extended their warmest invitation to us, their beloved co-laborers in Christ, Hearts Prepared Ministry, to join them in advancing the Kingdom of God through a transformative mission in Zambia. Go Live Dare is a Gospel-Advancing Ministry is like minded in mission and vision, dedicated to multiplying disciples through relational ministry, leading to profound Gospel transformation. As a Christ-centered, non-profit organization, we work in unity with the Church to ignite and sustain the cause of Christ, both within the Body of believers and throughout communities across Zambia and Africa. We fervently believe that the Lord has called us together for such a time as this, and we would be honored for you to partner with us in this divine mission. Your presence and ministry would be an incredible blessing as we embark on the following impactful initiatives: Freedom in Christ TrainingMany African women and girls live under deep oppression due to cultural traditions, early marriages, broken families, domestic abuse, and false teachings that distort their identity in Christ. This training will bring healing and liberation through the truth of God’s Word, empowering women to embrace their God-given purpose and freedom in Christ. Women’sConferenceThis gathering will bring together women from different churches and communities to be encouraged, equipped, and empowered with a Biblical worldview. Through this event, we seek to inspire them to walk in the freedom of Christ and cultivate hearts fully prepared for God’s divine purposes in their lives, families, and communities. HYHOPES: Inspiring Girls and Boys through High Hopes through Hygiene and Hope.There are many young girls in Zambia face overwhelming challenges, including a lack of access to sanitary pads, leading to school absenteeism, vulnerability to sexual abuse, forced marriages, early pregnancies, and even human trafficking. Through HYHOPES, we distribute reusable sanitary pads, share the Gospel, and disciple young girls to break cycles of hopelessness. By providing immediate, lasting, and eternal hope, we help these young hearts rise above their circumstances and walk in their God-ordained destiny. Our Hope Hub serves as a beacon of light, offering practical support and spiritual guidance to schools and communities in need. We firmly believe that this mission will bring countless lives to Christ, heal the brokenhearted, and equip women leaders to impact their families and communities with the love and truth of the Gospel.