Heartwork Co.
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Our mission
Heartwork Co. empowers girls through Christ-centered dance and twirl classes, fostering friendships, faith, and personal growth. Their programs, including summer camps, blend dance with biblical teachings to inspire and uplift young participants.
Events
Events
Event
Heartwork Painting Party Fundraiser!
Jun 18, 5:30 - 8:00 PM EDT
3401 Hughes St, Huntington, WV 25704, USA
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Event
Heartwork Summer Camp 2026
Jul 27, 9:30 AM - Jul 31, 12:00 PM EDT
3401 Hughes St, Huntington, WV 25704, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://heartworkwv.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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