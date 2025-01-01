Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center
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Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center

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Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center

Our mission

Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center enriches lives through equine-assisted activities, promoting healing and growth for individuals with disabilities and special needs. We strive to foster a compassionate community through the power of horses.
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Donate to Change Lives
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Donate to Change Lives
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Heavenly Hooves Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Donate toward a Covered Riding Area
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Our website

https://heavenlyhoovesranch.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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